Issuu Recognized As Best Interactive Content Platform in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Issuu , the largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform in the world, today announced it has been selected as the "Best Interactive Content Platform" in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize today's most innovative products, solutions, services, and companies in the global field of Marketing, Ad & Sales Technology.

Working with top brands like Etsy, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, and National Geographic, Issuu is the leading SaaS content publishing and marketing platform that helps people grow their businesses and inspire their audience by transforming static designs into high-performance content for every digital marketing channel. Combined with Issuu's integrations to other top-rated design and marketing platforms such as Adobe InDesign, Canva, and Mailchimp, users have a seamless workflow between creation tools, marketing automation, digital storage, and delivery solutions.

"As the creator economy continues to dominate the industry, there's more demand for seamless workflow integrations for content management," said Joe Hyrkin, CEO of Issuu. "This recognition is a testament to our goal of fostering innovation across the media landscape. We strive to meet the demands of creating more accessible tools so creators can share, discover, host, and publish meaningful content. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for naming Issuu as the Best Interactive Content Platform."

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing, and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

About Issuu

With 50+ million publications hosted and 2+ billion monthly page views, Issuu is the largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform in the world. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform designs from static files into marketing assets for every distribution channel – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga. For more information, please visit www.issuu.com .

