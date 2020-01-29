IST Networks BOTTER Chatbot Now Available on the Genesys AppFoundry

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IST Networks has announced Botter Chatbot is now available on the Genesys® AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. Genesys is the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions that power 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Botter Chatbot enables businesses to build and design chatbots within minutes without coding or technical background and is now available with Genesys Cloud™ (formerly PureCloud®). An all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, Genesys Cloud helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud is flexible, scalable and built for rapid innovation.

"It's exciting that IST's Botter, a chatbot designed to complement Genesys Cloud, is now available on the AppFoundry, one of the broadest, deepest collections of customer experience-related apps and integrations in the industry," said Juergen Tolksdorf, senior director, ISV and Technology Alliances, Genesys. " Botter Chatbot gives our customers another option for conversational AI and enables smart self-service. Making it easy for organizations to leverage technologies like the IST solution is an important component in helping them deliver remarkable customer experiences."

Botter Chatbot integrates on top of Genesys Cloud with a plug and play API that enriches the users with a strong framework designed to build a chatbot with a customer-centric UX Design. The frameworks consist of a powerful natural language processing (NLP) engine the leverages the top stemming NLP practices and a graphical widget builder to enable businesses to create fully customizable, branded chat widgets in seconds. In addition, businesses can design dialogues with an intuitive, easy-to-use flow builder with drag and drop capabilities.

"We're thrilled our conversational AI chatbot , Botter, now easily integrates with Genesys Cloud so organizations can use AI to interact and converse with their customers on all digital channels. If needed, customers can be transferred or escalated to a live agent in the same Genesys Cloud Agent desktop that agents are accustomed to using. Moreover, businesses can ensure their agents get interaction history along with context. We truly believe that Botter will enhance, enrich and elevate your customer experience," said Sherif Fahmy, Marketing Manager.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of the integration of the Botter Chatbot with Genesys Cloud, visit https://appfoundry.mypurecloud.com/filter/purecloud/listing/02d8d109-12dc-4b5d-9eea-2d9f502fa758 .

About IST Networks:

Established in 2002, IST has lead the way in delivering exceptional customer experience (CX) solutions to a multitude of verticals and organizations worldwide. IST cherry-picks the best CX technologies in the marketplace to provide its customers with the most comprehensive, innovative and effective CX solution.

IST Is a multi-awarded Gold Genesys Partner, with offices in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Turkey.

Today, IST operates globally with a highly skilled workforce specializing in Contact Center (Cloud, Hybrid or on-Prem), Customer Engagement Systems (Cloud or on-Prem), Contact Center Agent Desktops, Speech and Language (Arabic and English), Mobile Transactional Security, Digital Signage, Workforce Management, Workload Distribution, Customer Journey Analytics, Robotics Process Automation, Enterprise Mobile Apps, Customer Feedback Management and many more.

IST focuses on project delivery and prides itself on quality and innovation. Over the years, IST has completed many projects that many experts said was not possible. As a result, IST is now regarded as CX technology experts and has become the authority on systems integration between legacy and current CX and back end systems.

Contact:

Sherif Fahmy

+44-(0)7904-744406

sfahmy@istnetworks.com

SOURCE IST Networks

