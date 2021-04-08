iStagers Partners with National Chain

LADERA RANCH, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStagers today announced a new partnership with CORT.com. This partnership will bring inventory solutions to iStagers members.

"At iStagers, we are always seeking for ways to bring value to our member's business by finding solutions to their needs and partnering with CORT was a smart way to go," says Rob Campbell, Founder at iStagers. "Their furniture and accessories are of high quality that today's home buyers love."

iStagers Before & After

"Partnering up with iStagers makes good business sense. They deal with professional stagers and home buyers who need access to high quality, stylish on trend furnishings without the hassle and cost of carrying inventory," says Beverley Steele, Director Strategic Business Development at CORT."

The benefits of this new partnership include.

Access to current style and trends

No need to house inventory

Preferred pricing for iStagers members

About [iStagers.com]: Founded by Real Estate Broker Rob Campbell – "We're an online national directory serving the real estate community with resources for home staging projects from stagers, painters, to window cleaners. Ready-Set-Stage."

About [CORT.com]:

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

