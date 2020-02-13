iStar Announces Jeremy Fox-Geen as New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Jeremy Fox-Geen will join as Chief Financial Officer at both iStar and Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) at the end of March. Mr. Fox-Geen will be a member of the senior executive team, providing financial leadership with responsibility for overseeing the Accounting, Tax, Treasury and Investor Relations functions. He will report to Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Photo: Jeremy Fox-Geen

"Jeremy's strong management skills and business savvy will be an excellent complement to the iStar senior team," said Mr. Sugarman. "He will bring further depth and insight to many of our financial functions and will play an important strategic leadership role as we continue to rapidly scale our Safehold business."

"I can't imagine a more dynamic time to join iStar and Safehold," said Mr. Fox-Geen. "The organization is transforming real estate ownership through the modernization of the ground lease structure. I am excited to be a part of it and help drive its continued success."

Mr. Fox-Geen has over 20 years of experience across corporate finance and financial services, and was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of McKinsey & Co.'s North American business. He previously held senior leadership roles at PwC, Citigroup and McKinsey, as both a management consulting leader, advising financial services clients on corporate finance, growth strategy and business transformation, and as a finance officer. He began his career as an investment banker advising on M&A, corporate finance and capital markets. Mr. Fox-Geen holds an MA in Mathematics and Philosophy from Oxford University.

iStar is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases and all types of leasehold capital. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create an entirely new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered market opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

