iStar Announces Proposed Upsizing, Repricing, and Extension of its Senior Secured Term Loan

J.P. Morgan is acting as lead left bookrunner and J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

