iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2019 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR

CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution per

Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gain 03/04/19 03/15/19 $0.090000 $0.000000 $0.090000 $0.030605 05/15/19 05/31/19 0.100000 0.000000 0.100000 $0.034006 08/15/19 08/30/19 0.100000 0.000000 0.100000 $0.034006 11/18/19 12/02/19 0.100000 0.000000 0.100000 $0.034006



$0.390000 $0.000000 $0.390000 $0.132623

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD

CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution per

Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gain 03/04/19 03/15/19 $0.500000 $0.000000 $0.500000 $0.170029 06/03/19 06/17/19 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 0.170029 08/15/19 08/30/19 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 0.170029 11/18/19 12/02/19 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 0.170029



$2.000000 $0.000000 $2.000000 $0.680116

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG

CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution per

Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gain 03/04/19 03/15/19 $0.478125 $0.000000 $0.478125 $0.162590 06/03/19 06/17/19 0.478125 0.000000 $0.478125 0.162590 08/15/19 08/30/19 0.478125 0.000000 $0.478125 0.162590 11/18/19 12/02/19 0.478125 0.000000 $0.478125 0.162590



$1.912500 $0.000000 $1.912500 $0.650360

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI

CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution per

Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gain 03/04/19 03/15/19 $0.468750 $0.000000 $0.468750 $0.159402 06/03/19 06/17/19 0.468750 0.000000 0.468750 0.159402 08/15/19 08/30/19 0.468750 0.000000 0.468750 0.159402 11/18/19 12/02/19 0.468750 0.000000 0.468750 0.159402



$1.875000 $0.000000 $1.875000 $0.637608

4.50% Series J Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $50.00

CUSIP: 45031U-887

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution per

Share Ordinary Income Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured Section

1250 Gain 03/04/19 03/15/19 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.562500 $0.191283 06/03/19 06/17/19 0.562500 0.000000 0.562500 0.191283 08/15/19 08/30/19 0.562500 0.000000 0.562500 0.191283 11/18/19 12/02/19 0.562500 0.000000 0.562500 0.191283



$2.250000 $0.000000 $2.250000 $0.765132

* * *

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

