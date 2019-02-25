iStar Appoints Douglas Heitner as Chief Legal Officer

"In addition to being an exceptionally talented executive, Nina has been a wonderful colleague and mentor over her 20+ year career here," said Mr. Sugarman. "Her impressive work ethic and deep commitment to iStar have set a lasting example for everyone in the company."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have helped develop iStar's unique and innovative businesses over the years and will miss the many talented colleagues and friends I've made along the way," said Ms. Matis. "I know that Doug will be an excellent member of the executive team to help push our ground lease platform forward, and I look forward to watching the Company's growth."

Prior to joining iStar, Doug Heitner was a partner in Kasowitz Benson Torres' Real Estate Transactions group, where he represented the nation's leading real estate companies in a wide range of real estate matters. Before this, Mr. Heitner was an associate in Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP's real estate group. He received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.

"Nina is a first ballot hall of famer in our business and it is an honor to have the opportunity to build on her legacy and success," said Mr. Heitner. "I am excited to join a company with such a tremendous growth opportunity and am eager to help execute across all of iStar's strategic initiatives."

