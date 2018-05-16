iStar Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on the Company's outstanding shares of Preferred Stock. For all four series of Preferred Stock, dividends are payable on June 15, 2018 to holders of record on June 1, 2018. 

Series of Preferred Stock

Liquidation
Preference

Dividend
Per Share

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.50

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.478125

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.46875

4.50% Series J Preferred Stock

$50.00

$0.5625

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

 

