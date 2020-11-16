iStar Declares Quarterly Common Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Common Stock and Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividends are all payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record on December 1, 2020.

Series of Stock Liquidation

Preference Dividend

Per Share Common Stock (STAR) N/A $0.11 8.00% Series D Preferred Stock $25.00 $0.50 7.65% Series G Preferred Stock $25.00 $0.478125 7.50% Series I Preferred Stock $25.00 $0.46875

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

