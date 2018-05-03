iStar Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Net income of $26.8 million or $0.35 per share

or per share Adjusted income of $132.3 million or $1.61 per share

or per share $328 million in new loan and net lease originations

in new loan and net lease originations $287 million in sales proceeds of legacy assets generating $70 million in profit

in sales proceeds of legacy assets generating in profit Marcos Alvarado joined as new Chief Investment Officer

joined as new Chief Investment Officer Andrew Richardson joined as Interim Chief Financial Officer and President of the Land Portfolio

joined as Interim Chief Financial Officer and President of the Land Portfolio Recognized a GAAP increase to equity of $76 million and adjusted income of $79 million from previously unrecognized gains as a result of new accounting standards

In addition, the Company will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the Harvard Club of New York City on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The address is 35 West 44th Street, New York, New York 10036. All shareholders are cordially invited to attend.

