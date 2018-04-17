iStar Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.