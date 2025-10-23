Istari Digital Acquires Dgraph to Strengthen Data Foundation for AI and Engineering

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Istari Digital today announced the acquisition of Dgraph, the leading open-source graph database software, from Hypermode, Inc.

Accelerating Two Missions

Enterprises face a choice: centralize data and lose control, or maintain control and sacrifice speed. Istari eliminates that choice.

Dgraph accelerates this mission. It's a distributed, high-performance graph database designed for AI-native workflows—managing complex relationships at scale with native GraphQL support. From knowledge graphs to recommendation engines to AI agent memory, Dgraph handles the connections that make data intelligent.

The Strategic Fit

Istari converts vendor-locked engineering data into vendor-neutral formats. Dgraph creates the relationships between those data nodes in a scalable graph store. Together, they enable cross-domain query and inference without consolidation.

The result: enterprises retain full control while achieving internet-like engineering agility.

This combination creates two natural entry points—engineering-led via Istari's data sovereignty platform, or AI-led via Dgraph's graph intelligence—both converging on a single, vendor-neutral foundation. Shorter time-to-value. Easier expansion within large enterprises. Meeting buyers where they are.

What Happens Next

Istari will continue supporting Dgraph's vibrant open-source community while integrating graph capabilities into the Istari data fabric. Customers gain enhanced AI workflows, stronger data relationships, and faster insights—all under their control.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Istari Digital

Istari Digital pioneers decentralized digital ecosystems where data is connected, not consolidated. Our infrastructure enables secure AI-directed workflows across teams, tools, and classification levels—creating a level digital playing field for enterprises that refuse to choose between speed and sovereignty. Learn more at istaridigital.com

