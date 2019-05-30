iStar's Board of Directors Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization to $50 Million

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced that the Company's Board of Directors has increased the authorization to repurchase shares of common stock to $50 million.

iStar may purchase shares of its common stock in open market transactions, including through one or more trading plans, and privately negotiated transactions. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume and general market conditions. The stock repurchase program has no time limit and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time by the Board of Directors.

* * *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

SOURCE iStar

Related Links

https://www.istar.com

