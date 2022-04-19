Istation accelerates literacy Gains For English language learners

New research shows Istation usage improved student performance in English language proficiency assessments

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with a large urban school district in North Texas, Istation , a leader in educational technology, conducted new research that reveals Istation Lectura curriculum usage significantly increases English language proficiency for emergent bilingual students. Researchers found that teaching students literacy in their home language significantly helps develop their literacy skills in a second language.

Istation's research investigated the relationship between students' TELPAS (Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System) performance and Istation Lectura curriculum usage in 2nd and 3rd grades. Students who used the Istation Lectura curriculum according to recommended guidelines doubled their odds of jumping a composite score level on the TELPAS assessment.

Grade 2 students who used Istation as recommended increased their odds of improving a level on the TELPAS by 72% to 137%. Grade 3 students who used Istation as recommended increased their odds of improving a level on the TELPAS by 39% to 125%.

"We are so excited to share this research regarding English language learners and their success with Istation programs," said Dr. Victoria Locke, Istation Vice President of Research and Assessment. "We are proud to continue empowering students and educators through our research."

This study further supports the efficacy of Istation Lectura curriculum as the research indicates that Istation usage is related to larger literacy achievement gains.

