Istation approved to provide literacy assessments in Massachusetts

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education technology leader Istation has been selected by the Massachusetts Department of Education as an approved vendor to provide early literacy screening assessment tools to kindergarten through 2nd-grade students and educators for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Districts throughout the state will have the option of using Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) online formative assessment to identify students at risk for reading difficulties. The assessment includes automatic continuous progress monitoring of skills that are predictors of later reading success, and it immediately and automatically links data to student learning needs in order to facilitate differentiated instruction.



Professional development and continuous support from Istation team members will help educators with administration, data collection, and data analysis that allow for more individualized student instruction.

"We are proud to be named as a vendor to provide computerized reading assessments which are efficient and easy to administer for elementary school students in the state of Massachusetts," said Istation Chairman and CEO Richard H. Collins. "Istation's individualized assessment may be used as both a universal screening and progress-monitoring tool, as it is predictive of future academic success, it identifies students who are at risk, and it may be conducted at least three times a year."

The ISIP assessment measures student growth with engaging, computer-adaptive screening programs, providing data so that teachers and students both know which specific skills a student needs to improve and giving them a map of how to improve reading comprehension. Because the program is computer adaptive, it can measure skills across grade levels.

With ISIP, an entire class can be assessed in 30 to 40 minutes. Following the assessment, the program immediately generates reports that educators can use to guide instruction and intervention. A pair of recent studies has shown that Istation's reading assessments accurately predict how students will perform on end-of-instruction tests.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

