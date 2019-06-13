Istation CEO Richard Collins named EdTech CEO of the Year in 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Established in 1998, Istation is a comprehensive e-learning program that is today used by more than four million students and educators around the world. Istation helps administrators, teachers and students uncover hidden strengths with engaging educational technology programs in reading, math and Spanish literacy.

The company's computer-adaptive intervention and blended learning help schools personalize instruction with formative assessments, adaptive curriculum, student data, instructional resources and dynamic support. With Istation, schools can measure growth and share teacher-friendly feedback that is timely, specific and constructive.

"Istation is a leader in the realm of engaging and interactive software products which can enhance and enrich classroom education," said James Johnson, managing director at EdTech Breakthrough. "We are excited to recognize CEO Richard Collins for his vision in helping propel the educational technology forward, as well as industry leadership among a company that helps millions of students learn through innovative and collaborative learning programs."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a variety of educational technology categories: Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning and Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

Istation's programs first seek to assess learners' proficiency in an engaging computer-adaptive assessment that takes no more than 30 minutes. Then struggling students are routed through reteach lessons, and teachers are given instant reports that help them monitor student progress. Reports direct teachers to specific, skills-based, small-group lessons for targeted intervention for maximum learner improvement.

"I am honored to accept this award from EdTech Breakthrough," said Richard Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Istation. "At Istation, we believe that every student deserves the best educational experience possible and that they should feel like a superhero. Our logo with a child wearing a red cape was inspired by this belief, and we know that teachers are the wind beneath their capes. We are developing the best and most engaging tools to make sure that teachers can continue to empower and educate children."

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like, educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest, and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

