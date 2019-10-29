Istation for English and Spanish language arts adopted by Texas State Board of Education

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading educational technology company Istation's award-winning K-8 reading and K-5 Spanish literacy instructional materials have been adopted for Proclamation 2019 by the Texas State Board of Education. The state-wide adoption puts Istation's interactive instruction on a list of qualified vendors that provide curriculum correlated to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), a set of standards determined by the state.

At its April 2017 meeting, the Texas State Board of Education issued Proclamation 2019, which applies to education vendors at the primary and secondary public education level. The adopted materials are scheduled to arrive in classrooms in the 2019-2020 school year.

"Istation is aligned to state standards in Texas and across the country while providing actionable and insightful data that improves engagement and educational outcomes," Istation President Ossa Fisher said. "Istation prescribes explicit and direct lessons, giving schools targeted intervention and blended learning support that identifies their specific needs and adjusts to each student's abilities."

Istation's instructional materials include digital lessons and face-to-face instructional strategies for reading and Spanish literacy. Plus, students can conveniently access lessons online outside the classroom, helping strengthen the school-to-home connection.

Offering teaching approaches that cover 'learning to read' as well as 'reading to learn,' Istation has been proven effective at improving students' phonemic awareness, alphabetic decoding, accuracy and fluency with text, vocabulary, comprehension and more. While students in need of extra help are directed to reteach lessons based on ability, teachers will have access to specific and scripted small-group lessons for targeted reading intervention.

Designed by Spanish-language instructors, Istation's Spanish program is noteworthy for teaching skills that are predictive of success for bilingual implementation, including within dual-language models. Its instructional approach includes cultural elements and diverse classroom strategies for novice and veteran educators.

Istation's comprehensive approach also provides professional development and continuous support, guiding educators through implementation and data-informed analysis that allow for more personalized student instruction. The implementation of such student-specific analysis can measure skills across grade levels and based on current standards of curriculum in the state.

Istation's computer-based format is interactive, engaging and fun. Its comprehensive library of support materials makes every minute of teaching and learning more effective, and the easy-to-use components work together to provide educators with the targeted instruction students need.

For more information, visit https://tea.texas.gov/Academics/Instructional_Materials/Review_and_Adoption_Process/Proclamation_2019

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like, educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 5 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

