Istation instruction aligns to WIDA Prime V2 correlations for English learners

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, has recently been WIDA PRIME V2 certified for instructional materials in reading and mathematics for pre-K through 8th grade. The PRIME V2 certification identifies how instructional materials correlate to the WIDA Standards Framework and how they connect to English and Spanish Language Development Standards. The certification also shows that the materials are relevant for both US and international educators to meet the academic needs of English learners (ELs).

"Istation's alignment to WIDA correlations highlights our company's dedication to empowering educators in making informed decisions as they select instructional materials to personalize learning and help students succeed," said Ossa Fisher, President and Chief Operating Officer of Istation.

The WIDA PRIME V2 correlation process identifies how Istation's instruction and assessments meet specific standards, namely the 2012 Amplification of the English Language Development Standards (K–12) and the Spanish Language Development (SLD) Standards (K–12). The PRIME V2 specifically examines instructional materials' asset-based philosophy, academic language, performance definitions, strands of model performance indicators and the standards matrices.

Istation Math and Reading support English learners through explicit, systematic and direct instruction in a personalized learning experience. Istation Math incorporates the Concrete-Representational-Abstract (CRA) teaching model. Istation Reading provides integrated instruction on foundational skills. Educators also get access to thousands of teacher directed lessons that support both receptive and productive skills and that meet the needs of English learners in one-on-one, small group, and whole class instruction.

"We are proud to support all learners with the tools they need to develop skills for lifelong learning," Fisher said.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

