Istation President Ossa Fisher recognized as a top business executive in North Texas by D CEO Magazine

To select the honorees, the magazine's editors devote months of research and countless interviews with leaders from different industries. The 2020 edition of the annual Dallas 500 provides an engaging, personal look at people at the top of their game in over 50 prominent industries. The list includes some of the region's most recognizable faces, including Mark Cuban, Ross Perot Jr., Lyda Hill, and Jerry Jones.

"Ossa has not only been an outstanding leader for Istation, but she is also a champion for creating opportunities for every child to be able to achieve the American dream and reach their full potential, regardless of background," said Istation Chairman and CEO Richard H. Collins. "This recognition as one of our region's most influential leaders is well deserved and our company is very proud of her."

In the annual edition, honorees share business and life advice, such as the toughest challenges they've had to overcome in their careers and their personal hobbies.

Fisher was named Istation's president in January and has extensive expertise in technology, marketing, and media. EdTech Digest named her one of 2019's "Top 100 Influencers in EdTech," and under her presidency, Istation was named among 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education."

Fisher began her career with Istation four years ago as Chief Marketing Officer, where she developed new marketing strategies, formed statewide partnerships, sought out acquisition opportunities, and worked closely on product development. Her education and experience in the education arena allowed Fisher to progress quickly to Chief Operating Officer, where she led ground-breaking research initiatives in education and technology. Her "Red Cape Nation" brand initiative — promoting the belief that every child deserves to be a hero — increased brand awareness of Istation by 400 percent. More than 90,000 students are "Red Cape" heroes today!

Before joining Istation, Fisher was the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analytics at Match, Inc., and a partner at Bain & Company. She also served on the board of directors for Rackspace Hosting, Inc., a leading provider of managed cloud services.

In addition to her work, Fisher is active in her community. In 2013, she joined the board of directors for Uplift Education, one of the largest not-for-profit charter school networks in Texas. In this role, she helped develop the growth strategy for the organization, which is still in use today. She served on the board of directors of the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation, which helped raise over $100 million to design, build and operate the award-winning Klyde Warren Park green space in downtown Dallas. Fisher has also sat on the SMU Simmons Executive Board since 2018 and is president of the Yale Club of Dallas.

Fisher holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University, as well as a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in education from Stanford University. She is a published writer, having been a regular contributor to Huffington Post, and is a contributor to the Forbes Communications Council. She is married and has two children.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

Contact: Molly Bryan, 214-292-4904, mbryan@istation.com

SOURCE Istation

Related Links

http://www.istation.com

