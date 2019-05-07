Istation programs named 2019 SIIA education technology CODiE Awards finalists

The Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution category "recognizes the best instructional solution for English as a Second Language (ESL), English Language Learners (ELL) and World Languages for students." Istation Español is a motivational, culturally authentic education technology program that provides personalized learning for ELLs through formative assessments, adaptive curriculum and flexible teacher resources. The research-based program allows teachers to design curriculum to meet the specific needs of each child.

The Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution category "recognizes the best curriculum solution that uses gaming elements as an integral component of a curriculum or assessment product." Istation's innovative middle school reading program seamlessly integrates the entire catalog of middle school reading standards into one continuous, immersive game narrative that provides students with choice, voice and agency as they explore relatable characters and environments. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools, and classrooms as they tackle everything from in-depth poetry analysis to rhetorical appeals and logical fallacies.

"We are proud to be named a finalist in both of these categories—for providing highly innovative and effective programs in the education technology industry," said Istation COO and President Ossa Fisher. "This is one more indication that Istation has an incredibly talented team of artists, developers, educators and specialists working together to make a positive difference in the education of our children."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have recognized product excellence for more than 30 years. The awards offer 76 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Istation was honored as one of 139 finalists across the 32 education technology categories this year.

"The 2019 CODIE Award finalists represent the finest in innovation and creativity in educational technology," said President Jeff Joseph at SIIA. "These breakthrough products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to diverse student and educator needs."

The software industry's only peer-reviewed awards program, the SIIA CODiE Awards have educators and administrators serve as the judges who conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Each finalist product will go through a second round of SIIA member reviews, and the scores from both rounds will be combined to determine the 2019 CODiE Award winners.

Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Celebration at the Ed Tech Industry Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like, educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest, and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

Contact: Molly Bryan, mbryan@istation.com, 214-292-4904

SOURCE Istation

Related Links

http://www.istation.com

