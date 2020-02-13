Istation Reading receives further endorsement from Council of Administrators of Special Education

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The reading program from leading educational technology company Istation has received an official re-endorsement from the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE) , an internationally recognized education organization affiliated with the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC). The initial endorsement was granted in 2013 and was renewed in 2016. CASE has endorsed Istation Reading as an exceptional product for early education.

"Istation's reading program prescribes explicit and direct lessons, giving schools targeted intervention and blended learning. The program identifies students' specific needs and adjusts to each student's abilities," Istation President Ossa Fisher said. "We are honored to have been endorsed by CASE and the Council for Exceptional Children."

To qualify for an additional three-year endorsement period, Istation Reading was re-evaluated by the CASE Executive Committee. Since CASE's initial endorsement, Istation has improved its product by adding Android capability, web content accessibility features, early and advanced reading curriculum, performance scales and more.

CASE provides support to special education administrators by influencing policy and best practices that have a significant impact on the quality of education. CASE emphasizes multiple qualifying and constantly evolving aspects of approved reading programs, which include field test performance, customer satisfaction, foundational product research and proven results with students across a spectrum of both scholastic achievement and learning disabilities. Program endorsements are granted specifically to products and solutions proven to meet the needs of special education students.

Developed by Istation's expert team of educators, the reading program utilizes a unique strategy to improve outcomes for both teachers and students. Children with cognitive learning challenges and disabilities can intuitively navigate and engage with Istation's educational content using flexible design, interactive oral instruction and simple touch-screen technology. Student comprehension is measured for key performance indicators including phonemic awareness, language segmenting, rhyming words and sounds.

Istation Reading is an adaptive curriculum that leads students through the Big Five essential components of reading instruction: phonemic awareness, alphabetic principle, text fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. The platform includes a full library of tools and lessons aimed at addressing each phase of student development. Since 2016, Istation has also added features to its portal for teachers, including advanced search options and assigning, reporting and management functions.

The CASE Executive Committee takes great care to research and thoroughly evaluate the products, verifying that they meet state and federal government requirements. Istation will continuously improve its program and seek the endorsement going forward.

About CASE

The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE) is an international professional education organization affiliated with the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), whose members are dedicated to the enhancement of the worth, dignity, potential, and uniqueness of each individual in society. Those who receive special education services are individuals who possess basic rights and responsibilities, and who command respect at all times. The mission of the Council of Administrators of Special Education, Inc. is to provide leadership and support to members by shaping policies and practices which impact the quality of education. For more information, visit www.casecec.org .



ABOUT ISTATION

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

