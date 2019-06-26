ISTH 2019 Congress: Top Global Experts Convene in Melbourne to Showcase Latest Science and Research

"We are very excited to welcome experts to Melbourne from around the world to attend the leading scientific event in the field of thrombosis, hemostasis and vascular biology," said ISTH 2019 Congress President Prof. Robert Medcalf . "The ISTH 2019 Congress features a range of groundbreaking research, innovative offerings and scientific advances to improve the lives of patients worldwide. Furthermore, the congress offers the perfect platform for early career professionals and others to obtain the connections and knowledge needed to advance their career."

This year, more than 2,136 scientific abstracts from more than 75 countries were submitted by clinicians, scientists, academics and students for ISTH 2019. Abstracts cover trending scientific topics such as arterial thromboembolism, coagulation and anticoagulation, diagnostics and OMICs, fibrinolysis and proteolysis, hemophilia and bleeding disorders including transfusion, immunothrombosis and vascular biology, nursing, pediatrics, platelets and megakaryocytes, platelet disorders, prothrombotic stress, venous thromboembolism and women's health.

Opportunity to Preview the Latest Scientific Highlights

The official ISTH 2019 press briefing will take place on Tuesday, July 9, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and will provide an overview of the latest key scientific evidence and findings presented at the congress.

Moderated by Prof. Philip Hogg from the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia, the press briefing will cover relevant topics such as treatment of acute venous thromboembolism in children, subcutaneous prophylaxis in hemophilia, screening of deep vein thrombosis, use of filters in severely injured patients, gene therapy and more. In addition to the press briefing, in-depth presentations on the scientific highlights featured at the ISTH 2019 press briefing will take place at the following times during the congress:

Late Breaking Abstracts, Session on Monday, July 8 from 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Subcutaneous Prophylaxis with the Anti-TFPI Monoclonal Antibody Concizumab in Hemophilia A and Hemophilia A/B with Inhibitors: Phase 2 Trial Results

Presentation Number: LB 01.1

Presenting Author: Jan Astermark

First-in-human Evidence of Durable Therapeutic Efficacy and Safety of AAV Gene Therapy Over Three-years with Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec for Severe Haemophilia A (BMN 270-201 Study)

Presentation Number: LB 01.2

Presenting Author: K. John Pasi

A Multicenter Trial of Vena Cava Filters in Severely-Injured Patients

Presentation Number: LB 01.3

Presenting Author: Kwok-Ming Ho

Magnetic Resonance Direct Thrombus Imaging Can Safely Rule Out Recurrent Ipsilateral Deep Vein Thrombosis of the Leg - The Theia Study

Presentation Number: LB 01.4

Presenting Author: Lisette F. van Dam

Rivaroxaban for the Treatment of Acute Venous Thromboembolism in Children

Presentation Number: LB 01.5

Presenting Author: Christoph Male

For the ISTH 2019 full abstracts supplement, click here.

For more information about the ISTH 2019 Congress, visit www.isth2019.org.

About the ISTH

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ISTH is an international professional membership organization with more than 5,000 clinicians, researchers and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 100 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, yearly congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org .

