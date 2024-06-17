ISTH 2024 Unveils Late-Breakthrough Abstracts to be Presented in Bangkok, Thailand Showcasing Groundbreaking Science and Research

International scientific meeting convenes in Bangkok, Thailand, for the first time highlighting the important work of the Asian-Pacific scientific and clinical community

BANGKOK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) announces that all ISTH 2024 Congress (June 22-26, 2024) abstracts are available online, including late-breakthrough abstracts, to give a detailed glimpse into the posters, presentations and plenaries that will be presented at the Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the ISTH 2024 Congress, thousands of the world's leading experts on thrombosis, hemostasis and vascular biology will convene in Bangkok, Thailand, to present the most recent advances, exchange the latest science and discuss the newest clinical applications designed to improve patient care. This marks the Congress's return to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time since it was held in Kyoto, Japan, in 2011, and its debut in Bangkok.

Through an extensive lineup of educational sessions, poster and oral communications, state-of-the-art lectures, medical industry exhibits and professional networking opportunities, the Congress promotes the latest scientific discourse and advancement in the field.

The following late-breakthrough abstracts will be highlighted during the ISTH 2024 Congress:

Evaluation of recombinant human prourokinase in the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (ERUPTE): A randomized, single-blinded, multicenter, phase 2 trial, Zhi-Cheng Jing , Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, China





, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, Efficacy and safety of Mim8 prophylaxis in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with or without inhibitors: Phase 3, open-label, randomized, controlled FRONTIER2 study, Maria Elisa Mancuso , IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, Italy





, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, EMA601, a novel humanised fab inhibits platelet Glycoprotein VI with unprecedented potency and protects mice from arterial thrombosis and ischemic stroke, Stefano Navarro , University of Würzburg, Germany

To see a full list of the late-breakthrough abstracts that will be presented throughout the Congress, continue reading below.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of mezagitamab (TAK-079) in chronic or persistent primary immune thrombocytopenia: Interim results from a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study by David Kuter , Massachusetts General Hospital, United States – Late Breakthrough Session 1.1, 9:30 a.m. , Plenary Hall





, Massachusetts General Hospital, – Late Breakthrough Session 1.1, , Plenary Hall Engineering FVIII protein for enhancing expression and secretion profile to achieve normal level of FVIII in plasma utilizing noninvasive transcutaneous ultrasound mediated gene delivery by Ivan Krivega, SonoThera, United States - Late Breakthrough Session 1.2, 9:45 a.m. , Plenary Hall





- Late Breakthrough Session 1.2, , Plenary Hall Evaluation of recombinant human prourokinase in the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (ERUPTE): A randomized, single-blinded, multicenter, phase 2 trial, by Zhi-Cheng Jing , Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, China - Late Breakthrough Session 1.3, 10:00 a.m. , Plenary Hall





, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, - Late Breakthrough Session 1.3, , Plenary Hall EMA601, a novel humanised fab inhibits platelet glycoprotein VI with unprecedented potency and protects mice from arterial thrombosis and ischemic stroke, by Stefano Navarro , University of Würzburg, Germany - Late Breakthrough Session 1.4, 10:15 a.m. , Plenary Hall





, University of Würzburg, - Late Breakthrough Session 1.4, , Plenary Hall Efficacy and safety of Mim8 prophylaxis in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with or without inhibitors: Phase 3, open-label, randomized, controlled FRONTIER2 study, by Maria Elisa Mancuso , IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, Italy - Late Breakthrough Session 1.5, 10:30 a.m. , Plenary Hall

Due to limited space, the ISTH 2024 Congress will not hold a press conference this year.

For more information about the ISTH 2024 Congress, visit www.isth2024.org and for all other media needs, visit the virtual press room: www.isth2024.org/pressroom

About the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis. ISTH is an international medical-scientific professional membership organization with more than 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 110 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, clinical and laboratory practice guidelines and guidance, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees, and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

