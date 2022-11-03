Istituto Marangoni Miami Celebrates Halston Legacy with Studio 54 Inspired Fete featuring With Love Halston Scholarship Awards and Fashion Show

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami (www.istitutomarangonimiami.com), a pioneer in crafting the Magic City as a fashion capital for innovation, will host a Studio 54 inspired event steeped in Halston aesthetics and energy. Expected to attend are fashion industry luminaries and Miami's newest generation of outstanding talent who will come together at the second With Love Halston Scholarship Awards and Fashion Show on November 28, 2022 at Istituto Marangoni Miami.

Istituto Marangoni Miami, a pioneer in crafting the Magic City as a fashion capital for innovation, will host a Studio 54 inspired event steeped in Halston aesthetics and energy. Expected to attend are fashion industry luminaries and Miami's newest generation of outstanding talent who will come together at the second With Love Halston Scholarship Awards and Fashion Show on November 28, 2022 at Istituto Marangoni Miami. A highlight of the evening is the Halston Scholarship Challenge, a competition offering rising Istituto Marangoni Miami fashion design students the opportunity to create clothing inspired by Halston using sustainable Ultrasuede. Finalists in the student competition are Marissa Mercardo, Maria Cacciatore, Ryan Hamilton, Joe Costa, Paola Pueyo, Vanessa Lubgiet, Valentina Arenas, and Camila Ballista.

"Miami is the center of what is new and exciting in fashion. This event which celebrates Halston and his iconic brand aligns with the Istituto Marangoni Miami mission to be creative, innovative, and produce ideas that will have an impact on the future," commented Hakan Baykam, CEO and President, Istituto Marangoni Miami.

A VIP CELEBRATION HONORING A LEGACY

The magical evening will feature a live DJ playing tracks reminiscent of the Studio 54 days when disco reigned supreme, live illustrations by famed fashion artist and designer Audrey Schilt, book signing by Lesley Frowick, 3D rendering of a Halston Warhol dress, and fundraising raffle for the illustrations and signed books.

VIPs in attendance will include Halston Creative Director Ken Downing; fashion designer and Halston Protégé Naeem Khan; Lesley Frowick, Halston's niece and founder of With Love Halston; Audrey Schilt, illustrator for Halston and Ralph Lauren; and additional VIPs to be announced. Eva Hughes, former Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Mexico will be the evening's emcee for the event.

"All that will be missing is Halston himself," according to Lesley Frowick, Halston's niece and founder of With Love Halston, whose mission is to mentor rising student designers. "My uncle Halston was a creative, forward-thinking genius with a very generous heart. We are excited to unveil our second Halston scholarship initiative at Istituto Marangoni Miami. Our goal is to provide rising fashion students with the support they need to create and thrive."

THE NEXT GENERATION OF FASHION INNOVATORS REVEALED

A highlight of the evening is the Halston Scholarship Challenge, a competition offering rising fashion design students the opportunity to create clothing inspired by Halston using sustainable Ultrasuede, the fabric he popularized in the 1970s. The With Love Halston Challenge in collaboration with Ken Downing, new Creative Director of Halston/Xcel Brands, aims to educate and inspire on the genius of designer Halston and to shape the new voices of fashion and design.

Finalists in the student competition are Marissa Mercardo, Maria Cacciatore, Ryan Hamilton, Joe Costa, Paola Pueyo, Vanessa Lubgiet, Valentina Arenas, and Camila Ballista. The winners will be revealed during the night's extravaganza. Three deserving students will receive scholarships, the opportunity to have their fashion illustrations published in FIDA worldwide and commemorative Elsa Peretti Tiffany & Co heart shaped award boxes.

AVATARS CREATED TO MODEL DESIGNS

Designs will be revealed using 3D Avatars, considered to be on the cutting edge of fashion technology. No other school is at the forefront of this technology that offers sustainability and the ability to create a lifelike pattern. This approach is the future of seeing and merchandising garments.

SUPPORTERS

Generous support has been provided by Tiffany & Co. who is providing heart shaped boxes for the award and Rigaud Paris who will be providing their signature candles for the gift bag.

Media Contact:

Nataly Blumberg

516-859-6665

[email protected]

SOURCE Istituto Marangoni Miami