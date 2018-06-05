Istituto Marangoni Miami Names Inaugural Academic Excellence Scholarship Winner

"We are proud of Destiny for winning the prestigious Istituto Marangoni Scholarship," said DASH Fashion Design Program Head Giovanna Sorondo. Excelling in art, design and academics, her positive attitude, coupled with a sense of purpose, will make her a very successful college student.

Destiny grew up in with a family working in the fashion business, encouraging her emerging talent for design. Her designs take inspiration from social issues and things she wants to call attention to, exploring the contents of her heart and her Caribbean heritage.

There were six finalists who were evaluated on academic performance, fashion portfolio and community service by the teaching staff of the Design and Architecture Senior High School and Massimo Casagrande, Director of Education, Istituto Marangoni.

"We are thrilled to be the new talent incubator by supporting and further developing young artists and make this dynamic city the new fashion hub for the Americas," said Marangoni's campus president Hakan Baykam.

The two schools not only share an endless passion for art and design, they also both share a connection with world-renowned designer Esteban Cortázar, who graduated from DASH and now servers on the advisory board at Istituto Marangoni in Miami.

About Istituto Marangoni:

Istituto Marangoni was founded in Italy in 1935. Today, the school comprises nine international campuses and is one of the largest fashion education institutions, with a student body in excess of 4000 students. Famous alumni include Domenico Dolce and Franco Moschino. Through its Interschool Project, students can move between campuses while completing special assignments in Paris, London, Milan, Florence, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Mumbai and Miami.

