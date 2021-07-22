iStock: Four Tips to Help SMBs Capitalize on the Summer of Sport in their Marketing

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, iStock, a leading ecommerce platform providing premium visual content to SMBs, SMEs, creatives and students everywhere, has revealed four tips to help businesses effectively capitalize on the summer of sport to connect with customers.

According to Visual GPS, an iStock research initiative, overwhelmingly 81% of people globally stated they want to develop daily wellness and exercise routines. Search data across iStock shows that terms such as 'outdoor fitness' and 'sports coaching' have increased by 140% and 76%, respectively.

Visit iStock to find visuals capturing the holistic wellness of sport, fitness and more: https://www.istockphoto.com/collaboration/boards/G-vLjFfvzEKOWbppkfr5ig

"As the world begins to open up a little more, sport becomes a key means of bringing people together, both virtually and in real life." said Jacqueline Bourke, Head of Creative Insights for EMEA at iStock. "The Olympic Games celebrate human centred stories of perseverance, determination, struggle and support which unite and engage people the world over. Across all industries, sport is a powerful and emotive means for businesses to better connect with consumers."

Here, iStock reveals four tips for SMBs to effectively, and authentically, tap into the summer of sport in their marketing:

Ensure your sports visuals are relatable

Make sure you are inclusive when selecting visual content by showing people of all abilities and body types participating in sport or exercise and avoid relying on visuals of toned, young athletes. Think about the full range of sports and exercises and consider visuals of both individuals and groups taking part in activities. Ensure you are also including intersectional identities such as body shapes, types, sizes, abilities, age and gender and you are demonstrating the wellbeing and fulfilment many people experience.

Celebrate togetherness

Every summer, but especially during the Olympics, people want to get together, celebrate, enjoy each other's company and cheer on their favorite athletes. Our Visual GPS research shows that overwhelmingly, 86% of people globally look for ways to celebrate the good things in life. This could be anything from a barbeque with friends or watching the Olympics in a beer garden. Consider also visualizing the ways in which people are connecting virtually and celebrating with loved ones from afar.

Consider fitness more holistically

Mind, body and soul— 93% of people believe it is equally important to take care of themselves emotionally, as well as physically. When thinking about fitness, take a holistic approach in your visual choices and show the emotional rewards participation can have on people's wellbeing. Include visuals that represent a broad spectrum of proactive self–care moments, this could be eating healthier to working out with a friend in the garden.

Get back to nature

Searches on iStock for 'family outdoors' have increased by 60% and searches for 'mother nature' have risen by 131%, reflecting the desire many people have to re-connect with nature this summer now that lockdown restrictions are easing and people can venture further afield. This could be a hiking trip with friends, camping out with the kids or even just playing a game of table tennis in the garden. Particularly visualizing the mindful ways in which people are engaging in outdoor activities will resonate with your customers of all ages.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com

Related Links

https://www.istockphoto.com

