iStock Launches Free Video Editor to Simplify Professional-Quality Video Creation for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

The iStock Video Editor is a free, quick and easy video maker that doesn't require any previous design or editing experience, helping iStock customers quickly go from start to finish of the video-creation process. Combined with the depth and breadth of iStock's videos, photographs and illustrations, the powerful tool allows businesses to use customizable templates, music, colors, fonts and layouts to produce high-impact videos. To use the Video Editor, simply click Create at the top of the iStock homepage.

Also launching today is iStock's new subscription plan, Premium Plus Video, giving subscribers on-demand access to millions of video clips, images and illustrations all in a single easy and affordable subscription. Available in monthly or annual plans in which image and video downloads count the same, Premium Plus Video allows customers to license video for as low as a few dollars per asset. Subscribers will also be able to rollover unused downloads and enjoy the same rich royalty free rights included with all iStock content.

"Video has become the preferred way for companies to reach and communicate with their audiences in compelling ways, however our customers have told us that while they want to create more video it is a difficult and time-consuming task that requires complicated tools and large budgets," said Grant Farhall, iStock Chief Product Officer. "We listened to our customers and the launch of Premium Plus Video subscription and the iStock Video Editor will make professional video creation fast and easy for small businesses and entrepreneurs, no previous experience needed."

In tandem, iStock Video Editor and Premium Plus Video remove the barriers to video creation and gives businesses, both large and small, the opportunity to optimize their visual strategy to create higher engagement and improve ROI's.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com