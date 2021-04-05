iStock to Award $20,000 in Grants to Support Emerging and Aspiring Filmmakers Globally

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStock, a leader in affordable visual communications for the creative, entrepreneurial, student and SMB communities, today announces the launch of its latest Creative Bursary, "One-Minute Films: Resiliency." Designed to support emerging filmmakers and videographers worldwide, the Creative Bursary will award 10 grants totalling US$20,000 to provide encouragement and much-needed financial support during a time of when it is greatly needed.

For more details and to submit, please visit: https://gettyimages.submittable.com/submit/aaacb4b1-1ebd-4e83-8470-6adfed259d78/istock-one-minute-film-grant-resiliency.

"Resources – financial and otherwise – are at a premium, and creatives worldwide have been challenged to create while faced with unprecedented challenges, not to mention constraints related to COVID-19, quarantine realities and social distancing requirements," said Guy Merrill, Global Head of Art at iStock. "And yet, the challenge to create content which is all at once moving, ground-breaking and inspired, remains – the challenge to tap into one's power of creative resiliency and create for the benefit of others everywhere."

With this in mind, iStock challenges emerging and aspiring filmmakers and videographers – including students and those who are honing their practice independently around the globe – to use their creative talents to create a one-minute piece emphasizing the concept of Creative Resiliency, as they choose to interpret it, entirely from the iStock film library for a chance to win a grant. Semi-finalists will receive a one-year iStock Premium subscription, as well as cash prizes in the following amounts: first place will receive $7,000; second place will receive $5,000; and eight runners up will receive $1,000 each.

Applicants are required to submit a storyboard sketch of their proposed one-minute film along with a short essay describing their intent and inspiration. Open now, this iteration of the Creative Bursary closes on May 3, just before midnight EST. Ten semi-finalists will then be chosen to move forward and must complete their one-minute film for judging by May 21. Awards will be announced on June 1, 2021.

Note that this iStock Creative Bursary is part of Getty Images' wider grants program which, since its inception, has awarded US$1.7 million to photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Please visit Getty Images Grants to learn more: https://grants.gettyimages.com/.

SOURCE press.gettyimages.com