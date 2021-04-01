IstTek Announces Exclusive Ozonetel Partnership across EMEA

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Centre Technology Master Distributor IstTek announces exclusive EMEA partnership with Ozonetel to bring the CloudAgent Contact Centre Solution across the region.

As the leading specialist Contact Centre Distributor, IstTek brings together new vendors with the latest technologies to their reseller partner network to drive business and improve customer & user experience. IstTek's mission is to challenge and innovate how the channel works, to create unparalleled value for vendors, resellers & end customers.

IstTek's introduction of Ozonetel to the EMEA market brings an unparalleled feature rich contact centre solution built on a fully customizable open API architecture, enabling true omnichannel cloud capabilities that are scalable and flexible – all at a very competitive price point.

IstTek CEO Josh Ayres says, "The dramatic shift in the way people have been working over the last year has highlighted the need to bring to market a feature-rich and affordable cloud-based Contact Centre solution. With the introduction of Ozonetel, our timing really couldn't have been better. The comprehensive Ozonetel CloudAgent product is well suited to this change in working patterns and is priced very competitively."

CEO of Ozonetel, Murthy Chintalapati added, "We are very excited to have joined in an exclusive partnership with IstTek to deliver our Cloud Contact Centre Solutions across EMEA. The partnership will provide the opportunity for customers to enjoy a feature rich solution at a very competitive price bracket."

IstTek; Hassle-free Partnerships with Passionate People

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE IstTek