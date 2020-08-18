IstTek Announces Official European Launch

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Centre and Customer Experience company IstTek announces value-added customer experience suite through its European strategic channel partnerships initiative.



Given changing working patterns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing couldn't have been better, with IstTek CEO Josh Ayres saying: "Our comprehensive product portfolio is well suited to this change in working patterns and we're ideally positioned to help our channel partners grow their annuity business. COVID-19 has highlighted that companies need to be doing all they can to be reassuring their customers online and our products help enhance the overall customer experience as well as gain deeper customer insights."

CEO Ayres, who brings 30 years of experience across different functions in a number of leading rapid-growth technology companies, goes on to say: "We're very excited about the coming year and by being able to offer the European market a unique set of contact centre solutions."

IstTek enables their European partners to continuously refine the customer experience journey by gaining deeper insights into its customers' needs and then helping organisations get more out of their contact centres. To achieve this, IstTek brings to the European market a comprehensive contact centre and customer experience product portfolio that includes a customer experience and messaging platform, a contact centre agent desktop solution, speech to text solutions, digital signage and wallboards, customer journey analytics as well as its flagship product, the Botter Enterprise Chatbot.

As a channel-only organisation, IstTek recognises the importance of enabling its partners through additional value-added capabilities. The company's European strategy will be to roll out its operations through approved European partners and create two specific revenue streams for them. The first involves the standard margin on reselling while the second focuses on partner enablement to carry out their consulting/implementation services.

As CEO Ayres says, "We pride ourself on quality, innovation and channel integrity and we have become the authority on driving value throughout our entire partner community. We firmly believe if our partner is winning then we win together."

About IstTek

IstTek was established in 2020 amalgamating the established product portfolio from the IST Group of Companies and adopting a channel only model as a route to market. IstTek now leads the way in delivering exceptional contact centre products and solutions via our approved partners. Operating throughout Europe, IstTek specialises in Contact Centre technologies that include:

Customer Experience and Message Platform

Contact Center Agent Desktop Platform

Speech to Text Solution

Digital Signage and Wallboards

Customer Journey Analytics

Customer Feedback Management and finally and the flagship product Botter, the Enterprise Chatbot

IstTek focuses on partner enablement and prides itself on quality, innovation and channel integrity and have become the authority on driving value through our entire partner community.

