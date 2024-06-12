ISU GROUP ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISU Group (ISU), one of the largest independent agency networks in the US, has today announced that Dan McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer, will become the next Chief Executive Officer, assuming the responsibilities held by T.J. Ryan III over the past 35 years.

Samantha Hollman, CEO – International of Steadfast Group, said the appointment will allow for a smooth transition from current CEO T.J. Ryan III.

"Dan's appointment is a natural progression for the future of ISU and part of a carefully developed succession plan to ensure continuity and confidence in the business.

"Dan has established himself as an effective executive and a visionary leader, with over 30 years of experience in finance, underwriting, claims management and sales. As COO over the past 10 years, Dan has developed a deep understanding of ISU's business and its role in the insurance distribution system and has been instrumental to the growth and development of the Network over that time".

Dan McCarthy, ISU COO, paid tribute to T.J.'s leadership: "It's an honor to be asked to lead ISU. T.J. has been a valued leader of ISU, and it has been a pleasure to have him as a trusted mentor and colleague.

"ISU has incredibly talented and passionate people who embrace a culture of innovation and collaboration, which at its heart will ensure we continue to deliver meaningful value for our network members and their clients".

As part of the changes, T.J. will move into a newly created role of Vice Chairman, where he will focus on strategic projects and industry opportunities utilising the vast relationships he has established over his career. "Serving as ISU's CEO for nearly 35 years has truly been a privilege and I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments to date. Since ISU was formed, we have experienced tremendous growth driven by our network members and outstanding team. I am confident ISU will continue to excel under Dan's leadership".

Ms Hollman added: "T.J. is very passionate about ISU's future growth and is excited about the opportunity to continue to support ISU in this new role.

With Dan at the helm and Steadfast's full support, ISU is on a solid footing and it will be exciting to see him lead the organization through the next phase of its growth journey."

About ISU Group

ISU Group (ISU) is one of the country's oldest and most respected insurance agency networks, initially starting as a franchise over 40 years ago. Today, ISU is one of the largest agency networks in the US. It has 230 members across 40+ states and partnerships with over 75 insurance carriers and wholesalers.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group, established in 1996, is the largest general insurance broking network and the largest underwriting agency group in Australasia. The network provides services to broker businesses across Australia, New Zealand, Asia and London. Steadfast also operates as a co-owner and consolidator through its equity interests in a number of broker businesses, underwriting agencies and other complementary businesses. In addition, Steadfast Group owns ISU Group, one of the largest independent insurance agency networks in the United States, and has a 60% equity stake in UnisonSteadfast, a global insurance broker referral network with 271 brokers in 115 countries.

Contact:

Dan McCarthy

1-415-623-5157

[email protected]

SOURCE ISU Group