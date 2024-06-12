ISU Group establishes new Advisory Board

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISU Group (ISU), one of the largest agency networks in the US, has announced the establishment of a new Advisory Board.

ISU Group CEO T.J. Ryan said: "The Advisory Board comprises seasoned industry influencers and thought leaders, who will play a crucial role in identifying key opportunities, guiding ISU Group's strategic decisions, fostering innovation, and enhancing client value." "Furthermore, with the recent acquisition of ISU by Steadfast, I'm highly confident that Steadfast's significant expertise and resources will empower us to continue to innovate, expand our service offerings, and further strengthen our position in the US insurance market."

ISU is pleased to make the following appointments to its Advisory Board:

Gregg Calestini

Gregg is a business and insurance strategist with over 30 years of experience. He spent more than 10 years working in senior roles with Safeco, Allstate, Royal & Sun Alliance, and was instrumental in launching AmWINS and Stone Point Capital's Mercator Risk Services. In 2008, Gregg launched InStrategy Group - a consulting and recruiting firm serving the insurance industry.

Jim Hackbarth

Jim was President & CEO of Assurex Global, the world's largest risk management commercial insurance brokerage group, where he was involved with board work, venture capital investing and investment banking. Previously, Jim was CEO & Founder of Cornerstone Partners, a consulting firm that manages executive recruiting, venture capital activities, and acquisition due diligence.

Eric Hall

Eric is among the most influential and connected professionals in the property casualty insurance industry. With over 30 years of experience, Eric has held leadership roles as a business strategist for insurance companies driving sales and marketing, technology architecture and industry and company communication activities.

About ISU Group

ISU Group (ISU) is one of the country's oldest and most respected insurance agency networks, initially starting as the country's first franchisor of Independent Insurance Agencies over 40 years ago. Today, ISU is one of the largest agency networks in the US with over 230 members across 40+ states and partnerships with over 75 insurance carriers and wholesalers.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group was established in 1996 and is now the largest general insurance broker network and the largest underwriting agency group in Australasia, with growing operations in Asia, Europe and the US. The Steadfast Network has grown to 427 brokerages (of which Steadfast Group has equity in 68), built a portfolio of 28 underwriting agencies and has a 60% interest in the UnisonSteadfast network of 271 brokerages and 100% interest in ISU Group.

Media Contact: T J Ryan III, (415) 613-7926, [email protected]

SOURCE ISU Group