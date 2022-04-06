iSwap Partners Mdex, Boosting Revenue Generating Opportunities for Users

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a top cross-chain transaction platform, today announced its partnership with Mdex, a composite DeFi ecosystem that integrates DEX, IMO, and others.

In the Ethereum ecosystem, DEX, liquidity mining, and derivatives are highly combinable, giving birth to infinite possibilities, but all of this can only be limited to Ethereum or a separate public chain. Many revenue generating opportunities exist on these public chains, but the lack of direct connection between chains means the dynamic composability of DeFi has not been achieved. In a multi-chain era, the market requires a complete set of cross-chain solutions to solve the composability problem between chains to achieve DeFi's full potential.

The market is currently witnessing a significant pattern hinting at the co-existence of multiple chains, and there is pressing user demand for cross-chain protocols to facilitate asset interoperability.

iSwap supports 50+DEX, 5000+tokens by deploying aggregators on multiple public chains, covering more than 95% of the total TVL in the DeFi field. Mdex, meanwhile, supports the decentralized cross-chain transaction protocols of BSC, HECO and ETH, and ranks first in the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Both iSwap and Mdex share a common goal of placing user interests at the forefront, and strive to achieve the ideal standard consisting of low loss and high efficiency, making the partnership one that benefits all parties.

Mdex innovatively combines the different advantages of various basic public chains and creates a well-rounded and composite DEX ecosystem with high performance. Users can use MDEX Bridge to realize cross-chain interoperability between HECO, ETH, and BSC. By swapping on Mdex via iSwap, users can quickly start cross-chain transactions in three steps, experience simpler and faster exchanges, and achieve the maximum flow of assets.

iSwap, which has completed its latest upgrade and added support for TRON, a long-awaited public chain, currently supports 15 chains. The exchange between 15 chains consisting ETH, HECO, BNB Chain, OEC, Polygon, Fantom, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Solana, Tron, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony and Aurora is now supported on iSwap. iSwap combines the advantages of multiple platforms in a single chain, adopting the mode of cross-chain with low slippage. iSwap promises not only low cost, but high speed too. The fastest cross-chain speed using iSwap can reach 3 seconds, and 90% of users are able to complete a cross-chain swap on iSwap within 30 seconds.

About iSwap

iSwap (www.iswap.com) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), BNB Chain, OEC, Polygon, Fantom, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Solana, Tron, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony and Aurora. iSwap is committed to ensuring that all users can enjoy the fastest speeds, lowest fees and lower slippage to get more tokens.

