iSwap upgrades to V7, supports six more public chains to boost cross-chain industry

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a cross-chain transaction platform, has announced the launch of its latest version, iSwap V7. TRON, Moonbeam, Optimistic, and three other chains have been added to provide users with more cross-chain options to meet their transactional needs. To celebrate this upgrade, iSwap is hosting two events with a 5,240 USDT prize pool from 29 March to 1 Apr 2022.

According to data from DApp radar , more than 30 public blockchains are running, with various on-chain applications. Demand for cross-chain functionalities is on the rise due to shifts in user behavior, with users wanting to manage their digital assets on multiple chains according to the unique features of each chain and the allocation of various applications. TRON was selected for inclusion into the latest iSwap upgrade due to its popularity, user-friendly interface, diverse on-chain project base and high speed, all of which help support more flexible cross-chain transactions. Five other chains - Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony, and Aurora are now also supported in iSwap V7.

To date, iSwap supports 15 chains to meet various user needs: ETH, BSC, HECO, Polygon, OEC, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Solana, TRON, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony, and Aurora.

To celebrate the launch of iSwap V7, there will be two events, both held from 29 March to 1 Apr 2022, where new users have the chance to share 2,000 USDT in prizes; while users who trade large orders can also enjoy zero fees.

Event Details:

Event 1: New users who trade on iSwap for the first time get to share a 2,000 USDT prize pool according to their proportion of the total transaction volume during the event. Only small orders of Swap and Bridge are eligible for Event 1 (small orders refer to a single exchange of less than 10,000 USDT).

Event 2: Large orders for cross-chain transactions will enjoy zero fees, and users can complete free large orders of USDT, USDC, ETH and DAI between the 15 chains currently supported by iSwap(large orders refer to a single exchange of more than 10,000 USDT). Each day, the top 8 users whose daily cross-chain transaction volumes reach 1 million USDT will receive the following rewards:

300 USDT for 1st place

100 USDT for 2nd and 3rd places

80 USDT for 4th and 5th places

50 USDT for 6th, 7th and 8th places

"Demand for cross-chain transactions will only continue to grow as users traverse multiple chains in search of the most optimal experience to meet their needs," said Ross O'Donovan, Product Director, iSwap. "With our low slippage and fast transaction speeds, iSwap is well-positioned to meet this need and we will continue to enhance our products to improve users' cross-chain experience."

For the official rules and more details on the events, visit www.iswap.com . To learn how to trade on iSwap, view our introduction tutorial.

About iSwap

iSwap ( www.iswap.com ) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), BNB Chain, Polygon, OEC, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Solana, TRON, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Optimistic, Harmony, and Aurora. iSwap is committed to ensuring that all users can enjoy the fastest speed, lowest fee and lower slippage to get more tokens.

SOURCE iSwap