iSwap V6 launches, adds support for Solana, boosting cross-chain DeFi experience

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a cross-chain transaction platform, has announced the launch of iSwap V6, its latest version. The upgrade to V6 adds support for the Solana blockchain platform and DAI, a stablecoin whose value is tied to the U.S. dollar.

With iSwap V6, users can now swap digital assets such as USDT, USDC, ETH and DAI across nine blockchain networks, in transaction amounts up to US$500,000. Most orders will be completed within 30 minutes.

The DeFi boom has spurred innovation in the cross-chain transaction space, and the upgrade to iSwap V6 is a result of the creativity and drive to improve user experience while catering to market demand for cross-chain swaps.

Known for its scalability, high speed and low cost, the Solana network prides itself on being the ideal platform for decentralized applications and other blockchain protocols, especially in a period where several blockchain networks have been plagued with issues surrounding on-chain congestion and high gas fees.

With the addition of the Solana network to iSwap's current list of nine supported public chains, iSwap users will enjoy an augmented, more flexible cross-chain experience while benefiting from lower cross-chain transaction fees. The massively competitive cross-chain transaction landscape has seen a battle for dominance between cross-chain platforms in the areas of: (i) number of integrated public chains supported (ii) number of digital assets supported (iii) security (iv) transaction costs and (v) transaction speed.

iSwap is well-positioned as a leader in the cross-chain transaction platform space, with its support of nine public chains (Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), BNB Chain, OEC, Polygon, Fantom, Avax, Arbitrum and the newest - Solana). iSwap's partnership with more than 50 decentralized exchanges, which account for 95% of TVL (total value locked) and more than 5,000 tokens, cements its leadership position. In addition, it offers some of the lowest fees in the market — trades of USDC, USDT, ETH and DAI in a single order exceeding US$10,000 will incur zero fees.

iSwap plans to add the Terra, Trx and ETH secondary chains to its list of supported chains next quarter, bringing the total number of supported public chains to 20. At the same time, plans for cross-chain aggregation are well underway, offering users deeper liquidity pools, greater functionality and ease-of-use.

To celebrate the launch of iSwap V6, an airdrop event featuring a US$30,000 prize pool will take place from March 15 - 21. For further details, visit www.iswap.com.

About iSwap

iSwap (www.iswap.com) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), BNB Chain, OEC, Polygon, Fantom, Avax, Arbitrum and the newest - Solana. iSwap is committed to ensuring that all users can enjoy the fastest speeds, lowest fees and lower slippage to get more tokens.

