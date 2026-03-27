BEIJING, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on a story sparked by a Chinese Candy Wrapper in Milan:

Karem, a front desk clerk at a hotel in Milan, probably never expected to cross paths with a rather "special" group of Chinese visitors, who approached him not to check in, but handed him brightly wrapped candies with knowing smiles.

It All Started with a Chinese Candy Wrapper: A Sweet Story in Milan Speed Speed

The story began a few weeks ago, when Ms. Sun, a Chinese visitor, was leaving her hotel in Milan. Karem suddenly stopped her at the front desk and asked if she was Chinese. After she said yes, Karem politely asked her to wait. Puzzled at first, Sun then saw Karem pull out a flattened, slightly torn candy wrapper and ask if she could help him find this kind of candy — he would, of course, pay for it. Sun immediately recognized it — Hsu Fu Chi crispy candies, a familiar treat found in many Chinese households during the Spring Festival. Amused by the encounter, Sun shared her story on social media, along with the hotel's location for anyone who wanted to help.

To everyone's surprise, the post quickly went viral. In the comments, some Chinese netizens realized that they were the very ones who left the Chinese crispy candies for the front desk staff earlier. Others, in Milan or planning to visit, began "signing up" to deliver more. Some even brought the candies all the way from China. Some thoughtful users added notes about potential allergens in different flavors, while others jokingly suggested giving Karem just one piece at a time, so their Italian friend could "keep looking forward to more." Meanwhile, users from other countries chimed in, sharing their own fondness for the crispy candies…

Soon, social media was filled with clips of "candy drop-offs." Chinese visitors brought Karem all kinds of flavors, sometimes a few pieces, sometimes whole bags. Some even introduced Karem to other popular Chinese snacks, trying to win him over with those too.

On camera, Karem's excitement was unmistakable. Perhaps it wasn't just about the crispy candies he had been craving. There was more to it: strangers speaking a different language, coming together simply over a piece of candy wrapper and a single post, and showering him with a stream of thoughtful surprises. At the heart of those sweets are gestures of pure kindness – the whole story resembles the Chinese sense of romance, subtle and inclusive, which resonates beyond language and culture.

The heartwarming story somehow brings to mind the recent "Becoming Chinese" trend on TikTok. Many international users may have limited knowledge about the Chinese philosophy of Yangsheng (wellness practices), but still, they have embraced habits like drinking warm water and practicing traditional exercise routines, and have gained fresh experiences along the way. Much like Karem, who took the initiative to ask Chinese tourists about the crispy candies and unlocked one surprise after another, these international friends also approached differences and "the unknown" with curiosity, openness and sincerity, and in doing so, discovered unexpected joy.

The most touching connections come without planning. All it takes is a single candy wrapper.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

It All Started with a Chinese Candy Wrapper: A Sweet Story in Milan

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2026-03/27/content_118405719.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn