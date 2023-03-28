IT Ally Institute releases its second book, Tech Equity, How to Future Ready Your Small Business and Outperform Your Competition

CINCINNATI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a timely follow up to the concepts and strategies revealed in his first book, Tech Debt 2.0®, Michael Fillios, Founder of IT Ally and the IT Ally Institute, delivers his next installment of expert, tech-savvy business guidance, with Tech Equity, How to Future Ready Your Small Business and Outperform Your Competition.

Book Cover Michael Fillios is the founder and CEO of IT Ally, a business and technology advisory firm for family owned and private equity backed small and medium size businesses (SMBs).

Writing from the perspective of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and with the devastating effects of the global pandemic in mind, Fillios explains why now, more than ever, it is critical to shift from the defensive maintenance of technical debt, go on offense, and lead the charge toward building Tech Equity.

Conceptually viewed as an asset, Tech Equity comprises key components of a company's technology portfolio. SMBs that invest in building Tech Equity are better positioned to navigate crises, take advantage of opportunities, and outperform the competition. This not only translates to higher returns and a more appealing balance sheet, but yields greater talent retention, a heightened focus on the customer experience, and a better understanding of the company itself.

Fillios draws on more than 25 years of experience in business, finance, and IT leadership and includes multiple real-world case studies demonstrating Tech Equity in action, amidst the challenges of the pandemic, as companies compete for survival and search for new opportunities. Complete with strategies and tools for building, diagnosing, and measuring Tech Equity, business leaders will find Michael Fillios' latest publication an invaluable resource for understanding the importance of Tech Equity and its crucial role as they future ready their business.

About the IT Ally Institute

The IT Ally Institute provides small and mid-size businesses access to knowledge, research and tools which help improve the capabilities for managing IT, to future proof their business and improve their tech bottom line. Please visit itallyinstitute.org to learn more.

About IT Ally

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and solutions for small and mid-size businesses or SMBs. As an Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, IT Ally helps SMBs grow faster, be more secure, and maximize the value of their technology investments. Please visit itallyllc.com to learn more.

