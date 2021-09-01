IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024 |Need to Focus on Core Competencies & Improve Efficiency to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the need to focus on core competencies will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

IT and BPO Services Market in India are segmented as below:

Product

IT Services



BPM



Software And R&D

End-user

Finance



Insurance



Telecom



Healthcare



Others

Type

Export



Domestic

IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the IT and BPO services market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

IT and BPO Services Market in India size

size IT and BPO Services Market in India trends

trends IT and BPO Services Market in India industry analysis

The IT and BPO services market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the lack of effective communication between the client and vendor will challenge the growth of the market participants.

IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT and BPO services market in India growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the IT and BPO services market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT and BPO services market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the IT and BPO services market in Indian vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

IT services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BPM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software and R and D - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Insurance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Export - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Serco Group Plc

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

WNS Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

