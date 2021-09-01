IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024 |Need to Focus on Core Competencies & Improve Efficiency to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 12:46 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT and BPO services market in India is set to grow by USD 83.6 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the need to focus on core competencies will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
IT and BPO Services Market in India are segmented as below:
- Product
- IT Services
- BPM
- Software And R&D
- End-user
- Finance
- Insurance
- Telecom
- Healthcare
- Others
- Type
- Export
- Domestic
IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the IT and BPO services market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- IT and BPO Services Market in India size
- IT and BPO Services Market in India trends
- IT and BPO Services Market in India industry analysis
The IT and BPO services market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the lack of effective communication between the client and vendor will challenge the growth of the market participants.
IT and BPO Services Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist IT and BPO services market in India growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the IT and BPO services market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the IT and BPO services market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the IT and BPO services market in Indian vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- IT services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BPM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software and R and D - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Insurance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Export - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Serco Group Plc
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
- WNS Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
