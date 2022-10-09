IT and BPO Services Market Size in India to Grow by USD 116.01 Bn, IT to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

This report analyzes the IT and BPO services market in India by product (IT, BPM, and software and R&D), end-user (finance, insurance, telecom, healthcare, and others), and type (export and domestic)

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 116.01 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT and BPO Services Market in India 2022-2026

IT and BPO Services Market In India: Market Segmentation

By product, the IT segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many firms are shifting their IT infrastructure model to IT-as-a-service (ITaaS). To increase business efficiency and reduce CAPEX and OPEX, organizations are using advanced IT solutions such as virtualizations, software-defined data centers, and cloud-based solutions. This is increasing the demand for IT services outsourcing in India, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

IT and BPO Services Market In India: Major Growth Drivers

The rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems is driving the India IT and BPO services market growth. Globalization has led to labor arbitrage. Hence, companies are shifting their business processes to inexpensive locations. IT and BPO services help client firms to focus on their core competencies and obtain a competitive edge. For instance, Furthermore, the total cost of operations in developing countries such as India is lower than that of developed countries such as the US and the UK. Hence, many global companies prefer India as their sourcing location.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

IT and BPO Services Market In India: Key Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers IT and BPO services such as supply chain, digital inside sales, and intelligent network services.

The company offers IT and BPO services such as supply chain, digital inside sales, and intelligent network services. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company offers IT and BPO services such as enterprise services and cloud enablement.

The company offers IT and BPO services such as enterprise services and cloud enablement. HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company offers IT and BPO services such as Hybrid Cloud Services, Digital Workplace Services, and NextGen Network Services.

The company offers IT and BPO services such as Hybrid Cloud Services, Digital Workplace Services, and NextGen Network Services. Infosys Ltd. - The company offers IT services in various sectors, such as health, transport, justice, immigration, defense, and citizen services.

The company offers IT services in various sectors, such as health, transport, justice, immigration, defense, and citizen services. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers BPO services such as Finance Transformation Services and Procurement and Sourcing Services.

IT and BPO Services Market In India: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the IT and BPO services market in India to grow during the next five years

to grow during the next five years Estimation of the It and BPO services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT and BPO services market in India across India

across Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT and BPO services market vendors in India

Related Reports

IT Market in Oman by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT Market in Oman is projected to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT Market in Hong Kong by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT market in Hong Kong is projected to grow by USD 6.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT And BPO Services Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 116.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, AEGIS Co., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Morae Global Corp., Serco Group Plc, Srisys Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd, TTEC Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 12: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Chart on IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Chart on IT services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on IT services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 BPM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on BPM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on BPM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Chart on BPM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on BPM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Software and R and D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Chart on Software and R and D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Software and R and D - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Software and R and D - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Software and R and D - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Finance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Finance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Finance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Finance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Finance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: Chart on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 52: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 65: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 67: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Export - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 69: Chart on Export - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Export - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on Export - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Export - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 73: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 77: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 85: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 88: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 90: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 95: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Serco Group Plc

Exhibit 108: Serco Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Serco Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Serco Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 111: Serco Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Serco Group Plc - Segment focus

11.9 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Tech Mahindra Ltd

Exhibit 118: Tech Mahindra Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 119: Tech Mahindra Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Tech Mahindra Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Tech Mahindra Ltd - Segment focus

11.11 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 WNS Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 127: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: WNS Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio