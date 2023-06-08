IT Asset Disposition Global Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2030: Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services

08 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Asset Disposition (ITAD): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Remarketing & Value Recovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- IT Asset Management Industry from the Pandemic Lens
- COVID-19-Induced Challenges Affecting IT Asset Disposition Programs
- Asset Storage & Relocation Services Gain Traction
- IT Asset Disposition Players to Gain from Delayed Projects & Pent-Up Demand in 2022 and Beyond
- ITAD Vendors Innovate with Disposal Box Programs
- Competitive Scenario
- Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways to Deal with COVID-19
- With Impact of COVID-19 Waning Gradually, IT Asset Disposition Companies Get Back to Business
- IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices, and Other Asset Types
- COVID-19-Led New Normal Holds Major Implications for IT Asset Disposition Strategy
- ITAD Market to Remain in Upswing Mode & Move Forward Swiftly
- Key Trends & Disruptions Impacting the Market
- Analysis by Service Type
- Data Destruction & Data Sanitization: Largest Service Segment
- World IT Asset Disposition Market by Service (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics, and Other Services
- Remarketing & Value Recovery Services Remain Highly Relevant
- Robust Demand for ITAD De-Manufacturing & Recycling Services
- Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Gain Traction
- BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment: Major End-Users Presenting Growth Opportunities
- World IT Asset Disposition Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions, and Other End-Uses
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Generators, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
- World IT Asset Disposition Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global IT Asset Disposition Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Thriving Trends with Big Implications for IT Asset Disposition
- ITAD: A Critical Strategy to Stay Relevant in Changing & Evolving Technology Arena
- Ongoing Drive towards Digital Transformation Instigates Opportunities
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- Large Installed Base of IT Assets & Sustained Investments on IT Devices Augurs Well
- Quicker Obsolescence of IT Devices & Resulting E-Waste Volumes Amplify the Need for ITAD
- Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select IT Products
- Data Security Concerns associated with Discarded IT Equipment Build Robust Momentum
- Critical Importance of IT Asset Management in Modern Enterprise Environments Points Towards Progressive Adoption of ITAD Services
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025P
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022E
- IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025P
- Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing Elevates Prospects for ITAD
- Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022E
- Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
- Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services
- Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021E
- With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept, Opportunities Galore for ITAD Services Market
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Smartphone Nurtures BYOD Ecosystem
- Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022E
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025P
- Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022E
- Tablet PCs
- Growing Use of Recyclable Materials in Making IT Devices Augurs Well for ITAD Market
- Involvement of Device Manufacturers & Retailers Boosts Market Prospects
- Ongoing Trade Wars to Impact the ITAD Market
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of ITAD Services Market
- Transit Challenges
- Material & Process Level Challenges
- Smaller & Thinner IT Devices Amplify the Complexity
- Low Awareness Levels Thwart Industry Efforts
- Low Commodity Price Values: A Major Challenge
- Pandemic Led Changing IT Landscape Throws Challenges for ITAD
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
