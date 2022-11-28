IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market size is forecast to increase by USD 7.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.84%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security, the growing adoption of cloud computing and BYOD trend, and the growing demand for IoT devices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market as a part of the internet services and infrastructure market, which covers revenue generated by companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., Blancco Technology Plc, BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., DataSpan Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ingram Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Ocean Enterprises LLC, and Renewtech.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report .

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by type (computers, mobile devices, and others), industry application (large organizations and small organizations), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Computers:

The computers segment grew gradually by USD 8.34 billion in 2017 and continued the growth till 2021. The growth of the computers segment is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing demand for computers and laptops, rising adoption of multifunctional devices, and the growing trend of BYOD. The segment growth will also benefit from increasing internet penetration, rising disposable income of consumers, and the availability of low-cost laptops and computers during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

Private Security Services Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 56.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (industrial, residential, financial institutions, and others), service (manned guarding, electronic security services, and cash services), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Facility Management Services Market in Middle East by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – size is estimated to USD 25.83 billion and record a CAGR of 9.90% during 2021-2025, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing prominence of technology in facility management is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IT asset disposition (ITAD) market vendors

IT asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., Blancco Technology Plc, BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., DataSpan Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ingram Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Ocean Enterprises LLC, and Renewtech. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Industry Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Industry Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Industry Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industry Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Industry Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Industry Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Industry Application

6.3 Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Large organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Large organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Small organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Small organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Small organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Small organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Small organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Industry Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Industry Application ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3 Step IT Group Oy

Exhibit 107: 3 Step IT Group Oy - Overview



Exhibit 108: 3 Step IT Group Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: 3 Step IT Group Oy - Key offerings

11.4 Apto Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 110: Apto Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Apto Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Apto Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 CompuCom Systems Inc.

Exhibit 116: CompuCom Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: CompuCom Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: CompuCom Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 DataSpan Inc.

Exhibit 119: DataSpan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: DataSpan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: DataSpan Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 122: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

11.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Iron Mountain Inc.

Exhibit 136: Iron Mountain Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Iron Mountain Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Iron Mountain Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Iron Mountain Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 LifeSpan International Inc.

Exhibit 140: LifeSpan International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: LifeSpan International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: LifeSpan International Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 Ocean Enterprises LLC

Exhibit 143: Ocean Enterprises LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Ocean Enterprises LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Ocean Enterprises LLC - Key offerings

11.14 Sims Lifecycle Services Inc.

Exhibit 146: Sims Lifecycle Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sims Lifecycle Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Sims Lifecycle Services Inc. - Key offerings

11.15 TBS Industries Inc.

Exhibit 149: TBS Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: TBS Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: TBS Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.16 TES Singapore Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 152: TES Singapore Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: TES Singapore Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: TES Singapore Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Total IT Global

Exhibit 155: Total IT Global - Overview



Exhibit 156: Total IT Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Total IT Global - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio