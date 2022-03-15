IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size to Grow by USD 7.45 bn | Technavio

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Driver

The growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security is driving the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth. Companies across the world should have processes in place to ensure that personally identifiable information is always protected. The new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation that was implemented in May 2018 sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals living in the European Union to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of data of organizations as well as individuals. Therefore, the growing need to comply with regulations by companies is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

3 Step IT Group Oy - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as security, reduced costs, and increased satisfaction.

- The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as security, reduced costs, and increased satisfaction. Apto Solutions Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition services such as data destruction services, value recovery services, and recycling services.

- The company offers IT asset disposition services such as data destruction services, value recovery services, and recycling services. CompuCom Systems Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as remote connectivity and security, high efficiency, and is environmentally friendly.

- The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as remote connectivity and security, high efficiency, and is environmentally friendly. Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers IT asset recovery services with benefits such as security to sensitive data and reduced e-waste to realize sustainability goals.

- The company offers IT asset recovery services with benefits such as security to sensitive data and reduced e-waste to realize sustainability goals. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers IT asset disposition solutions such as asset upcycling services, virtual warehousing, and data center consolidation.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into computers, mobile devices, and others. The computers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for computers and laptops, owing to the rising adoption of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD, is expected to increase the demand for ITAD services during the forecast period. In addition, increasing internet penetration, rising disposable income of consumers, as well as the availability of low-cost laptops and computers across the world, have driven the demand for laptops and computers.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of new technologies will drive the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., and TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Computers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3 Step IT Group Oy

Apto Solutions Inc.

CompuCom Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Iron Mountain Inc.

LifeSpan International Inc.

TES ( Singapore ) Pte Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

