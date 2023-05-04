IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size to grow by USD 7.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing need for regulatory compliance - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market size is forecast to increase by USD 7.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.84%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security, the growing adoption of cloud computing and BYOD trend, and the growing demand for IoT devices. Download the Sample Report in minutes!

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market - Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Asset Disposition Market 2023-2027

The global IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors are focusing on organic growth strategies, such as product launches, product approvals, and others, including patents and events. Inorganic growth strategic activities witnessed in the global IT asset disposition (ITAD) market were acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., Blancco Technology Plc, BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., DataSpan Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ingram Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Ocean Enterprises LLC, Renewtech, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., TBS Industries Inc., TES Singapore Pte Ltd., Total IT Global, and Xeptor BV

Vendor Offerings -

3 Step IT Group Oy - The company offers IT asset disposition solutions for acquiring, managing, and refreshing IT devices.

The company offers IT asset disposition solutions such as reverse logistics and decom services. BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers IT asset disposition solutions for electronic waste management.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021)

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segments by type (computers, mobile devices, and others), industry application (large organizations and small organizations), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the computers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. ITAD is a process by which a company can get rid of unwanted computer equipment. Market vendors, such as Dell Technologies and IBM, extend their ITAD services to organizations to help them recycle equipments such as computers and laptops. The growing demand for computers and laptops, due to the rising adoption of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD, is expected to drive the demand for ITAD services during the forecast period. Hence, the demand for ITAD services will increase during the forecast period.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The growing need for regulatory compliance with regard to data security standards is a major factor driving the global ITAD market growth.

Regulations governing data privacy altered how businesses, organizations, and governments can get rid of outdated technology.

For instance, compliance with certain regulatory standards and legislation, such as the National Institute for Standards and Technology and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), requires companies to re-evaluate their procedures for the end-of-life management of their IT equipment.

Hence, the growing need for IT companies to comply with regulations is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions by vendors is an emerging trend that will fuel the global ITAD market growth.

Companies in the industry implement tactics including partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to increase their global footprint and obtain a competitive edge.

For instance, in November 2021 IBM purchased SXiQ, an Australian provider of digital transformation services with a focus on cloud platforms, applications, and cybersecurity.

IBM purchased SXiQ, an Australian provider of digital transformation services with a focus on cloud platforms, applications, and cybersecurity. Similarly, in August 2020 , CompuCom Systems partnered with Office Depot to provide a suite of IT hardware and service offerings to small and mid-sized businesses to support their remote workplace operations in the US.

, CompuCom Systems partnered with Office Depot to provide a suite of IT hardware and service offerings to small and mid-sized businesses to support their remote workplace operations in the US. Hence, the increase in the number of strategic partnerships will drive the market vendors during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The low awareness of ITAD is a major challenge impeding the global ITAD market growth.

As an IT asset reaches the end of its lifecycle, it must be properly disposed of utilizing the right protocols and procedures. But to avoid paying for the proper asset disposal, many consumers and businesses improperly dispose of their used IT assets.

However, corporations may allow third-party service providers. This might lack visibility into the chain of command as well as accountability, to take care of this responsibility by giving away their assets to them.

Hence, such factors may limit the demand for ITAD services, which will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market vendors

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., Blancco Technology Plc, BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., DataSpan Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ingram Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Ocean Enterprises LLC, Renewtech, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., TBS Industries Inc., TES Singapore Pte Ltd., Total IT Global, and Xeptor BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

