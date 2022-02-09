IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Register USD 7.45 bn Growth |Technavio

Top 3 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Players

3 Step IT Group Oy - The company offers IT asset disposition service with these benefits such as security, reduced costs, and increased satisfaction.

Apto Solutions Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition services such as data destruction services, value recovery services, and recycling services.

CompuCom Systems Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as remote connectivity and security, high efficiency, and is environmentally friendly.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2022-2026: Drivers

One of the key drivers supporting the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth during the forecast period is the growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security. Companies across the world should have processes in place to ensure the protection of personally identifiable information. The new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation that was implemented in May 2018 sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals in the European Union. The regulation ensures the integrity and confidentiality of data of organizations as well as individuals. Therefore, the rising need to comply with regulations by companies is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is segmented as below:

Type

Computers



Mobile Devices



Others

The computers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for computers and laptops due to the increasing adoption of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD are expected to drive the demand for ITAD services during the forecast period. In addition, rising internet penetration, increasing disposable income of consumers, as well as the availability of low-cost laptops and computers across the world has boosted the demand for laptops and computers.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The adoption of new technologies will drive the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., and TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

