IT Asset Disposition Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Overview

This comprehensive reportanalyzes and forecasts the ITAD market at the global and regional level.The report provides an analysis of the global ITAD market for the period from 2016 to 2027, wherein 2019 to 2027 comprises the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.



Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.The report covers all the major trends playing a major role in the growth of the ITAD market over the forecast period.



It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during this period. The study provides a complete perspective on the ITAD market growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and thousand units, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and South America.The report would help suppliers and distributors to understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



Global ITAD Market: Scope of the Report

The ITAD market has been segmented in terms of asset type, service, enterprise size, and end-use industry.Based on asset type, the market has been segmented into computers/laptops, mobile devices, peripherals, storages, servers, and others.



Based on service, the ITAD market has been bifurcated into data sanitization/destruction, recycling, remarketing, asset recovery, and reverse logistics.In terms of enterprise size, the market has been classified into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises.



On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been classified into BFSI, Telecom &IT, government & public, aerospace & defense, energy & utilities, healthcare, media & entertainment, datacenters, and others.



The report also includes competitive profiling of key players associated with the market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, financials, and recent developments have been identified in the research report.The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the major regions/countries providing opportunities for key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.



Global ITAD Market: Research Methodology

The ITAD market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders.



Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the ITAD market, across geographies.



Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.



These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel. We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding purposes. Secondary research also includes a study of recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global ITAD Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by ITAD solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships.During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market.



It is estimated that leading ITAD solution providers would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets.Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.



IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market



By Asset Type

Computers/Laptops

Mobile Devices

Peripherals

Storages

Servers

Others (Network Equipment)



By Service

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Recycling

Remarketing

Asset Recovery

Reverse Logistics



By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



By End-use Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Aerospace & Defense

Energy &Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Datacenters (Includes companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Apple, Inc.)

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Others (Manufacturing, Education)



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America



