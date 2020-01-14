IT Asset Management Group Achieves NAID AAA Certification to Boost Data Destruction and On-Site Erasure Business

Frank Milia, Partner and NAID Certified Secure Destruction Specialist, remarked, "We rely on third party certifications like the NAID AAA program to support and improve our management system including physical and logical security, hiring practices, verification process, and our incident and breach notification systems.

"NAID AAA certification provides benefits to both the service provider and the client by standardizing a reasonable approach to data disposition, vendor assessment, process, tools, operational safety, environmental compliance and managing the risks associated with data disposition."

Frank Milia went on to comment, "With adoption of the NAID AAA certification we will expand our client base in the on-site erasure and destruction service sector where we have strong national and global past performances. Our prospective clients now have an even easier path to vetting us for sensitive and high security data disposition and IT disposal projects."

NAID AAA auditors perform both scheduled and unscheduled audits of the operation, personnel management and security practices of a participating firm. IT Asset Management Group is a proud NAID member and participation in the AAA certification is voluntary for any businesses in records management or data disposition who values the distinguishing credential.

