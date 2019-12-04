IT Automation Leader AppViewX Appoints Gregory Webb as CEO

A key executive who has built effective go-to-market, customer success, and engineering teams in high-growth technology startups, Webb brings over 15 years of experience in information technology and security to AppViewX with an outstanding performance record.

The company also announced other executive appointments, including Mike Gregoire , currently a partner at Brighton Park Capital and former Chairman and CEO at CA Technologies, as Executive Chairman of the Board; Anil Arora as Chief Financial Officer and Larry Biagini , former CIO of General Electric and CTO of Zscaler, as a board advisor. Ryan Windham, former AppViewX CEO, will remain an advisor. Earlier this year, AppViewX announced a $30M growth-equity round led by Brighton Park Capital to drive continued expansion and innovation.

"I'm delighted to welcome Gregory to AppViewX as CEO," said Mike Gregoire. "He brings highly relevant experience in the enterprise software and security industry and has led companies and teams in scaling for growth. Increased IT infrastructure and management complexities combined with multi-cloud environments and shortened application development cycles dramatically heighten the risk of human error, costly outages, and security incidents. Analysts predict that DevOps and NetOps automation tools will be used by more than 45% of enterprises by 2021, a 350% increase since 2018. AppViewX solves the challenges of Digital Transformation with a modern, scalable platform built for the enterprise. Gregory is the ideal candidate to advance AppViewX's automation platform and lead the company through its next phase of customer adoption and growth."

"AppViewX has proven to be a tremendously innovative company with a proven track record for solving enterprise customer problems," said Gregory Webb, AppViewX CEO. "As commercial and government organizations continue to migrate from legacy to new IT with DevOps, multi-cloud environments, and microservices, new capabilities like intuitive, context-aware automation and orchestration are crucial. AppViewX has a great history of winning large recurring revenue deals with global enterprises by taking market share from incumbents and replacing manual IT processes with automation through superior product and customer experience. I look forward to building on this momentum through the next phase of our growth as we scale, recruit and onboard global go-to-market and field sales experts based on customer demand for our low-code platform."

Gregory Webb

Gregory Webb was previously CEO at Bromium, where he oversaw three years of company growth and customer success, improved operational efficiencies, and recruited key executives to build a new management team. Bromium was acquired by HP in September 2019. Webb was an early executive at Venafi and served as Vice President from 2012 to 2016, where he oversaw all aspects of marketing, including corporate marketing and public relations, demand generation and field marketing, advertising and branding, and marketing operations. Gregory holds a doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and was a Fulbright scholar at Stockholm University.

Anil Arora

Anil Arora joined AppViewX as Chief Financial Officer in September 2019. Prior to joining AppViewX, Anil was CFO and member of senior leadership at EN Engineering, based in Chicago. Previously, Anil spent over 15 years at IBM Corporation in executive roles, leading global teams in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Anil has driven growth initiatives, operational efficiencies, capital structure optimization, and business turnarounds in public and private companies. He has successfully partnered with private equity investors to accelerate business growth. Anil holds an MBA from Emory University.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver services to enterprise IT. The AppViewX platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables the Automation and Orchestration of Network Infrastructure and Certificate Management using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech. Today, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for five of the top ten global commercial banks, four of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com .

