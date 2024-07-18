IT Availability and The ASBC deepen partnership

Led by experienced technology executives from the U.S. Intelligence Community, IT Availability, located in Tysons Corner, Virginia, leverages the benefits of being a member of The ASBC and looks forward to the annual sponsorship increasing its visibility, generating new opportunities, and fostering growth for both organizations and members of The ASBC.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Small Business Coalition, LLC (The ASBC) is thrilled to announce that IT Availability of Tysons Corner, VA has committed to a Premier Annual Sponsorship for 2024-2025. Through this partnership, IT Availability aims to maximize its use of benefits, leverage The ASBC's wealth of knowledge and relationship resources, and contribute to the growth of fellow members within The ASBC community.

Chuck Dickens, the founder, and managing director of IT Availability, expressed, "This decision was an easy choice for us. Back in 2016, our collaboration with Maggie, Michele, and Go-To-Guy opened doors to a new realm of business development in federal contracting. As IT Availability took on more opportunities and grew, The ASBC stood by us as a trusted advisor and valuable partner. Becoming a Premier Sponsor is a natural progression in our commitment to supporting an organization and community that has consistently supported us."

Chuck added, "Upon transitioning from government service to founding IT Availability nine years ago, I was immediately directed to connect with Guy Timberlake. Following that advice has proven extremely helpful, as the ongoing value we receive from The ASBC is real."

In April, The ASBC commemorated 20 years of fostering a vibrant community, cultivating valuable connections, and delivering its renowned Ethical Stalking for Government Contractors® curriculum to drive growth in federal contracting. This milestone also marked the debut of its exclusive Premier and Associate Annual Sponsorship initiatives, tailored to provide customized support to each sponsor, whether a federal contractor or an essential services provider for federal contractors.

"We were truly delighted when Chuck informed us of IT Availability's decision to become a Premier Sponsor," shared Margaret Timberlake, president, and co-founder of The ASBC. "Collaborating with Chuck and his team has been a wonderful experience that truly embodies why The ASBC community was established. Every team member we have interacted with has shown a dedicated focus on IT Availability's mission, generously sharing their expertise, and displaying thoughtfulness in their interactions with us and others."

"This is a tremendous honor for the entire team at The ASBC, as well as for our valued members and partners," shared Guy (Go-To-Guy) Timberlake, chief executive visionary, and co-founder of The ASBC. "When someone chooses to invest not only their resources but also their time and reputation, it signifies a deep commitment to fully engage in what The ASBC represents, and that is truly meaningful. We look forward to continuing to nurture and strengthen the value of our relationship with Chuck and the team at IT Availability."

Since 2004, The American Small Business Coalition (The ASBC) has hosted the premier community for educating, training and coaching novice and experienced federal contractors. We are a safe place for learning to achieve greater clarity, and for developing important relationships with buyers, customers, partners, and service providers. We deliver E-ssentials for growing in govcon™ and are home to Ethical Stalking for Government Contractors®, the best and most effective growth curriculum for federal contractors.

Guy Timberlake, Chief Executive Visionary, [email protected], (410) 381-7378

IT Availability is a mission focused information technology firm, led by former senior technology executives from the US Intelligence Community. Our technical professionals have a superior record of achievement in implementing new technology, mitigating cyber risk, and ensuring data integrity across all levels of the process. We have experts in every aspect of the global IT environment from satellite and terrestrial communications, network operations and monitoring, cyber security, software development, data center services and utility infrastructure. What sets us apart is our deep understanding of our IC customers' mission needs and our unique ability to deliver real solutions to achieve meaningful outcomes. IT Availability enjoys a strategic relationship with ADACEN to collaborate and serve the intelligence community's mission focus as a value-added solution provider.

Chuck Dickens, Founder and Managing Director [email protected] (571) 354-0785

