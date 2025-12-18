IT Availability Honors 10 Years of Giving Culture by Spotlighting Charitable Partnerships

At the core of IT Availability's values lies a passion for giving back and empowering organizations that drive transformational change. For 2025, the company is privileged to support four exceptional charities: The Shadow Warriors Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and the Central Intelligence Agency Officers Memorial Foundation. Each organization embodies principles of resilience, generosity, and a tireless dedication to service that align closely with IT Availability's ethos.

The Shadow Warriors Project

The Shadow Warriors Project provides essential assistance to private security contractors who have sustained injuries while serving in high-risk environments. By delivering medical, financial, and emotional support, this organization allows contractors and their families to rebuild their lives after facing harrowing challenges. IT Availability is honored to partner with an organization that recognizes the bravery and sacrifices of those unsung heroes.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Known globally for its groundbreaking research and treatment of pediatric catastrophic diseases, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital advances life-changing cures and preventative care while ensuring families face zero financial burdens. IT Availability proudly contributes to its mission, ensuring no child is denied access to treatment due to economic hardships.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Inspired by the heroism of firefighter Stephen Siller, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation extends immeasurable support to America's first responders, military families, and veterans through initiatives like mortgage-free homes. IT Availability is privileged to elevate the foundation's dedication to honoring and supporting those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.

Central Intelligence Agency Officers Memorial Foundation

Through scholarships and vital assistance, the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation uplifts the families of CIA officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. IT Availability is proud to stand alongside this organization, ensuring the children and spouses of fallen heroes receive enduring opportunities for growth and education.

A Spirit of Generosity: Reflections on the 2025 Holiday Celebration

IT Availability capped off 2025 with its highly anticipated Holiday Party, held at the Tower Club in Tysons Corner. This landmark gathering of over 115 employees, families, and partners was more than just a festive event – it served as a meaningful reminder of the company's culture of giving.

The evening was highlighted by engaging raffles, interactive activities, and heartfelt speeches that underscored the company's partnerships with its chosen charities. Founder and CEO Chuck Dickens, joined by his wife Aew, participated in presentations with representatives from each supported charity, emphasizing collaboration and community impact.

These treasured moments also live on in photographs that captured the evening's energy and echo IT Availability's enduring commitment to social responsibility.

"Generosity Changes Lives"

"At IT Availability, our success is measured not just by the technology solutions we deliver but by the lives we strive to improve," said Chuck Dickens, Founder and CEO. "We don't view charitable giving as just a corporate initiative – it's deeply ingrained in our identity. Together with our employees and partners, we aim to amplify the voices and missions of these extraordinary organizations. It's an honor to walk alongside them in making a difference."

Staying the Course

Looking ahead, IT Availability is committed to building lasting bridges of support and furthering its contributions to these and other impactful causes. As the company grows its innovative technology solutions and capabilities, its philanthropic efforts will remain a guiding light for its culture and vision.

For more information about IT Availability's charitable initiatives and community outreach, please visit www.itavailability.com

About IT Availability LLC

Established in 2015, IT Availability LLC is a leading-edge technology company driving transformational IT solutions for public and private sector clients. Led by senior technology professionals with deep expertise from the U.S. Intelligence Community, IT Availability delivers tailored services in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, communications, and data center operations. By leveraging advanced technologies and impactful partnerships, IT Availability ensures its clients are equipped to meet evolving demands while fostering innovation and success globally.

