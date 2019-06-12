IT Business Analytics Leader Launches Solution Enabling Enterprises to Reduce Operational Disruptions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerify, the leader in IT Business Analytics for the Global 2000, today announced the release of its Change Risk Prediction solution, aimed at helping organizations reduce their IT Change Management costs and risks while increasing change velocity, and therefore agility. The new solution is part of Numerify's broader IT Business Analytics portfolio that spans the Infrastructure and Operations (I&O), Application Development / DevOps, and IT leadership and strategy functions.

A recently-commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Numerify, identified significant benefits associated with Numerify's IT Business Analytics solutions. According to a Director of IT Service Management at a Fortune 20 leader quoted in the Forrester study, "Initial metrics showed that 67% of our problems were being caused by change activity. Numerify enabled us to calculate each team change success rate and drive accountability. Today we are down to 22% of our problems being change related!"

"As IT landscapes become more complex, large organizations are challenged to balance more frequent changes in production with the risk of service disruptions. Our new solution helps them manage change risk by blending data across their entire landscape and applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver actionable insights," said Srikant Gokulnatha, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Numerify. "Based on our work through scores of deployments across Fortune 500 leaders, we have now packaged our best practices to deliver these insights even faster," said Gokulnatha.

The solution integrates data from a range of IT sources including development, build, test, deployment, IT Service Management, and Application Performance Management systems to create a unified view of all change-related problems and incidents. Numerify's Machine Learning (ML) models then process this data to predict both failure rates for specific changes and uncover systemic causes of change failure, including signals from both upstream code development and downstream performance monitoring applications. The Numerify Change Risk Prediction solution also provides a complementary descriptive analytics view, enabling IT executives to use an analytical lens to rapidly come up with a strategy to eliminate these systemic causes of change failure.

Organizations that have adopted Numerify's Change Risk Prediction solution, experience the following benefits:

Increased overall efficiency : By reducing Mean-Time-to-Resolution (MTTR) of change-related incidents, and reducing rework and recovery costs, IT organizations can decrease the total costs of their Change Management function.

: By reducing Mean-Time-to-Resolution (MTTR) of change-related incidents, and reducing rework and recovery costs, IT organizations can decrease the total costs of their Change Management function. Accelerated agility : By reducing change lead times and increasing change frequency, IT organizations can not only deliver a better customer experience but also expedite their journey to Agile and DevOps adoption.

: By reducing change lead times and increasing change frequency, IT organizations can not only deliver a better customer experience but also expedite their journey to Agile and DevOps adoption. Reduced risk: By accurately predicting the causes of change risk as well as systemic causes of change failure, IT organizations can mitigate risk while focusing their attention on the riskiest changes.

About Numerify

Numerify is the leader in AI-powered Business Analytics for Global 2000 IT organizations. Trusted by leading brands, including 5 of the Fortune 50, its System of Intelligence™ helps IT teams plan, build, and run the systems that power more than $500B of commerce and achieve measurable ROI by becoming more efficient and agile while reducing risk and disruptions.

Numerify was founded by industry veterans from Oracle, MicroStrategy, and Hyperion and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices in Chicago, IL, and Bangalore, India. The company is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, DAG Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, and Four Rivers Group.

Visit www.numerify.com and join the conversation on Twitter @numerify.

